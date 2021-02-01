More Rain On Our Doorsteps

Weather Team

Air Quality Report (As of 8am)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: Rain will begin to move in Monday evening and should pass through by the end of Tuesday. High pressure will rebuild in after, ushering an extended period of warmer, dryer weather.

Monday: Partly cloudy with passing high clouds and clouds building in the coastal hills. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Southerly winds increase throughout the day. A few sprinkles possible in the coastal mountains starting in the afternoon, then light rain beginning late.

Overnight: Light to moderate rain overnight. The Santa Cruz Mountains will see the majority of the rain, before the front moves further inland after sunrise. Lows in the 40s to near 50s.



Tuesday: A slow-moving cold front will bring light to moderate rain to the region early in the morning with isolated showers lingering into the evening. Breezy at times. Highs will be seasonable with most areas in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: A trailing system will brush by on Wednesday with a tiny chance of an isolated shower, otherwise dry conditions are expected to return for the first week and a half of February or so. Temperatures will drop below normal Wednesday/Thursday, return to seasonal norms by Friday, then head above with widespread 60s to low 70s starting next weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.