Cool, Dry Tuesday

Air Quality Report (As of 8am)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: The weather pattern will remain active through the end of the week. Rain tapers off this evening behind Monday’s cold front. Additional weather systems will skirt by the area later in the week. The Wednesday system is trending dryer at the moment, while the Friday system is still a bit far out for specifics.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties through 11PM Tuesday

A large long period northwest swell has arrived and breakers of 18 to 24 feet are possible through Monday. Swell heights will continue to build later tonight before peaking on Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. Therefore, a high surf advisory will be in effect through Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.



Large and dangerous breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible, locally higher at favored breakpoints.

Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.

Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.



Overnight: Partly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog. Coastal lows will be in the lower 40s with 30s-40s inland.



Tuesday: Morning valley fog, then scattered high clouds. Seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a touch warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Increasing clouds late.



Extended: A system will slide by overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll be on the edge of it, which could mean some rain for the northern half of our viewing area. Another system could bring additional rainfall to the area on Friday. All the while, expect fairly seasonable temperatures, though lows will be a little mild for this time of year. The weekend is looking dry and warmer.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.