Rainy Monday

Air Quality Report (As of 6:30pm)

Good for reporting areas.



Weather Story: The weather pattern will remain active through the end of the week. A warm front will spread light rain over the region, focused mainly on the coastal mountains through the morning hours. The associated cold front will then move through around mid-day with briefly moderate rain and occasional wind gusts. Conditions will then clear late. Additional systems will move through late Wednesday and Friday. The Wednesday system is trending dryer at the moment, while the Friday system is still a bit far out for specifics.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 7PM Sunday through 11PM Tuesday

The initial High Surf Advisory expired this morning as wave heights and periods subsided. However, strong storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long period northwest swell for the Bay Area and Central Coast with the next swell set to arrive this evening. The primary hazard this evening and overnight will be infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents as the initial forerunners come in at periods of 20 to 22 seconds. Swell heights will build Monday morning with breaking waves 18 to 24 feet, locally higher, expected through late Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday peaking through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory will be in effect from this evening until Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.

WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents are expected this evening and tonight. Large and dangerous breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible, locally higher at favored breakpoints

WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.





Monday: A cold front will move from west to east across the area from the late morning through the early afternoon. Showers will intensify along the front, then taper off behind it. Southerly winds will also be gusty along and ahead of the front. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s. 60s will be confined to areas south of Monterey Bay.

Overnight: Mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Coastal lows will be in the lower 40s with 30s-40s inland.



Tuesday: Morning valley fog, then scattered high clouds. A bit cool, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: The next weather system will arrive Wednesday night. Models are trending dryer with this system, so at the moment, we may only see impacts from Monterey Bay northward and likely only in the form of light rain. Another system could bring additional rainfall to the area on Friday. All the while, expect fairly seasonable temperatures, though lows will be a little mild for this time of year.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.