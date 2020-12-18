Cool Friday Evening

Weather Team

Air Quality Report (As of 6:30am)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

Cold air flows in from the north in the weak of Thursday morning’s cold front. High pressure slowly builds in from the west, which will keep the air dry and skies mostly clear. This will lead to chilly nights and mild afternoons through the weekend. A weak system passes by on Tuesday which could bring some rain, but chances seem pretty low at this point. Seasonable weather looks to remain intact through the holiday.





Rest of Friday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through and a skiff of low clouds possible right along the Monterey Coast. Seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times over the hills.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies with colder temperatures. Coastal temperatures will be in the 30s with many inland spots in the 20s.



Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Cold in the morning with lows in the 20s-30s inland and 30s on the coast. Then, mild in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. A bit breezy over the hills during the afternoon.



Extended: Lots of sunshine expected Sunday and Monday under a dome of high pressure. Offshore breezes will keep things dry as well. Lows will remain chilly and highs mild. A weather system passes on Tuesday with an outside chance of rain. Both otherwise, things look pretty tranquil through the holiday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

Overnight: Decreasing clouds over the hills. However, some fog may develop in sheltered valley bottoms. Chilly, with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland. Breezy at times over the hills.

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.