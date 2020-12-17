Rain Tapers Off, Cooler Air Pushes In

Weather Team

Air Quality Report (As of 7:00am)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

After this morning's cold front, high pressure will start to rebuild. After a couple of chilly days, temperatures will warm up through the weekend. The next system will take aim on the coast by early next week, though it is trending dryer.





Thursday: Showers will taper off early in the day, then becoming partly cloudy, cool, and breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Other than a few high clouds, skies will stay mostly clear. Low temperatures will become cooler with coastal temperatures in the near 40s and 20s-30s inland.



Friday: Chilly in the morning, then mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy over the hills at times.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny skies into the weekend with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Some warming expected through the weekend into early next week. A weather system will pass by on Tuesday with rain potential, but it is looking dryer at the moment.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for much of Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties and the far eastern side of San Benito County, Abnormally dry for all other areas.