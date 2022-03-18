Sarah Rosenthal, Evening Producer

Sarah Rosenthal joined the KION team in August as a nightside producer.

Sarah is originally from Baltimore, Maryland but grew up mostly in New York City. She graduated from the University of Southern California and is very excited to be back in California.

Sarah was a multimedia Journalist at KHQA in Quincy, IL before joining the KION team. She covered everything from fish frys to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before becoming a full-time journalist, Sarah worked as a production assistant at ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York City and the Rachael Ray Show