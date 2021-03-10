Lisa Principi, 5 and 6 p.m. Producer

News Team Producers

Lisa joined the KION News team in April of 2019 as the weekend producer before taking over the 5 and 6 P.M. newscasts. She also produced Better Ask Barry with former KION anchor Barry Brown to help tell the important stories impacting people on the Central Coast.

Lisa grew up in San Jose and spent many summers and weekends at her family’s house in Capitola. She’s excited to be able to work in a place she considers home.

Lisa graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in journalism. At SJSU, she was an Executive Producer for the Spartan Daily newspaper and reported for the university’s broadcast news station.

In her free time, she enjoys online shopping, spending time with family and friends and napping.