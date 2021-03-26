Manuela Baez, MMJ for Telemundo 23

News Team MMJ

Manuela Baez was born in Bogota, Colombia and was raised in California's Bay Area. She later moved up north to attend her dream school in Oregon, where she discovered her passion for telling stories.

Manuela studied at the University of Oregon where she received her BA in Journalism and Communication in 2020.

During her college experience, Manuela was involved in many organizations, such as the University’s news station, Duck TV, where she was a reporter as well as a co-host for a podcast. She was also a member of the University's women's rugby team! While at Oregon, Manuela was fortunate to be able to study abroad in Oviedo, Spain where she practiced the art of story telling.

During her free time, Manuela enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also loves to go to the beach, play rugby, dance and listen to music.

Manuela is new to the Central Coast and is excited to see what it's all about!