Jonathan Sarabia, Multimedia Journalist

Jonathan Sarabia was born and raised in San Diego, California. When he joined the school newspaper at CSU San Marcos, he realized he wanted to be a journalist.

At CSU San Marcos, Jonathan studied communications, criminology and justice studies. After graduation, he packed his bags and moved to New York City to pursue his MA in Multimedia Journalism at New York University. During his time in New York, Jonathan interned with NBC News and the New York Daily News.

During his time off he likes to binge-watch shows and go to the beach with his miniature schnauzer, Loki. Jonathan is glad to be back in California and be able to tell stories for communities on the Central Coast.