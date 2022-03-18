Scott Rates, News Director

Scott Rates joined the KION News team as News Director and anchor in October of 2021.

As the News Director and Anchor, Scott is committed to bringing important stories to you every day.

Scott has worked in the news business for over 16 years and has worked in Orlando, San Francisco, Redding, Red Bluff and Eureka. While working as a photographer, reporter, and anchor, he has covered a number of major stories such as the Casey Anthony case, the Treyvon Martin shooting, the crash of Asiana flight 214, Camp Fire, and the Carr Fire.

In Orlando, Scott also reported from the sky as a helicopter photographer.

During his spare time, Scott enjoys cooking, singing, studying medicine, 49ers football, Warrior’s basketball and playing golf.