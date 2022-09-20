Tesla-powered PG&E substation fire forcing closures along Highway 1 in Moss Landing, shelter-in-place issued

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE AT 9:04 A.M.- PG&E said that the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In their statement, they said the fire did start in one of the Tesla megapacks at their Elkhorn Battery Storage facility. PG&E said they are working with firefighters to stop the spread of the fire.

The safety system at the facility automatically disconnected the battery storage facility from the grid.

There are no reported injuries, and there have been no power outages as a result of this fire.

A shelter-in-place advisory has been issued for the areas of Moss Landing west of Dolan Road and Via Tanques, south of Struve Road and north of Portero Road, per the North County Fire Department and Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

The County Of Monterey advised people in the area to shut their windows and turn off their ventilation systems. There is an ongoing hazardous material incident.

Highway 1 and Struve and Highway 1 at Portero are currently closed, there is an additional hard closure along southbound Highway 1 at Jensen Road, per Caltrans. An additional hard closure is along northbound Highway 1 at Molera and Nashua Raod.

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and CHP have issued the following road closures due to the Duke Energy Power Plant Fire: Southbound Highway 1 at Struve Rd, Northbound Highway 1 at Potrero Rd, and Dolan Rd. at Via Tanques. pic.twitter.com/mGRJvs31L5 — Supervisor Wendy Root Askew (@supervisoraskew) September 20, 2022

ORIGNAL STORY

A fire at the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. substation in Moss Landing has Highway 1 in the area closed, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

The roadway will take 4-6 hours to open again, a tweet stated at 6:50 a.m. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you soon.