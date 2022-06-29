Derrick Ow, Assignment Editor

Derrick Ow joined KION News Channel 46 team as the Assignment Editor in June 2022 .

Born and Raised in Salinas, Derrick joined the news team after graduating from San Jose State University in December 2021 . During his time at San Jose State, Derrick served as a play-by-play broadcaster for KSJS FM, where he called over 20 athletic events ranging from Spartan Football to Spartan Hockey.

He also served as a content editor/writer for The Spear and copy editor for Access Magazine. He was also part of the SJSU BEA Club and was on the San Jose State Club Golf Team.

Derrick is excited to start his journalism career here in his hometown and excited to provide insight into what is going on throughout the Central Coast.

In his spare time, Derrick is at an arena or stadium near you, watching his A's, 49ers, Sharks and Warriors dominate their competition. He also enjoys spending time with family and friends. He loves playing golf and hiking when he is not in the office. You can also catch him reading a book or watching his daily influx of sports. He also hosts his own podcast.