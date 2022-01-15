Tsunami Advisory: Waves Rolling Into Santa Cruz Harbor

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP)– An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and triggering a rare Tsunami advisory for the Northern California coast.

The National Weather Service issued the alert tweeting — “A Tsunami Advisory has been issued for the U.S. West Coast, including our area. Arrival time of waves: around 7:35 a.m. this morning. A tsunami capable of producing strong currents hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected.”

We are working to find out if there are any evacuation orders.

So far the Santa Cruz Harbor's live webcam is showing sheriff's activity at the launch ramp. We've reached out to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office for context.

Meanwhile the Monterey Harbor has staff letting people know about the tsunami advisory but did not specifically say they were evacuating everyone.

Waves could be seen rolling into the Santa Cruz Harbor. WEB CAM: https://www.santacruzharbor.org/cruz-harbor-web-cam/

Here is the post from the NWS:

...TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT... LOCAL IMPACTS... For people in the advisory area...A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers... boats...and coastal structures is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected. RECOMMENDED ACTIONS... For people in the advisory area...If you are located in this coastal area...move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES... Monterey California 0735 AM PST on Jan 15 San Francisco California 0810 AM PST on Jan 15 Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival. The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series. FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS... 1 to 2 feet PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION... An volcanic eruption occurred at 827 PM PST on Jan 14 2022, centered near the Tonga Islands. This product will be updated as new information becomes available. Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for further information and updates.

